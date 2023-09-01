vivo is working on a flagship device X100 Pro with an impressive telephoto camera behind the scenes. The phone has already appeared in many leaks. Now, the latest leak details the periscope module of the upcoming vivo X100 Pro.

According to the Digital Chat Station, the Pro model will have a 100mm periscope lens with a wide f/2.5 aperture tuned for low-light shooting. This module will also feature the OmniVision OV64B, a 64MP 1/2” sensor with 0.7µm native pixels. It will support 4-in-1 binning and native 2x digital crop.

vivo X100 Pro to Have a 100mm Periscope with a 64MP Camera Sensor

It is worth mentioning here that vivo is collaborating with Zeiss. The company will use Vario-Apo-Sonnar lenses on the X100 Pro. The main sensor will be a customized Sony 53MP 1/1.43” sensor.

The X100 series will include three members: the vivo X100 and X100 Pro and the vivo X100 Pro+. The company will launch the vanilla and Pro version in November. However, the vivo X100 Pro+ will launch in early 2024. Leaked specs have shown that the global X100 will use the Dimensity 9300 chipset.

As for the Pro+ model, this will have superior camera hardware than the regular Pro. It will feature a 200MP telephoto camera, and a 1” IMX989 in the main camera. Moreover, the Pro+ model will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 plus a custom V3 ISP chip doing the image processing.

Meanwhile, iQOO is working on a telephoto camera similar to the X100 Pro. The iQOO 12 Pro will also use the OV64B inside its 5x periscope, along with a new 50MP OV50H sensor (1/1.28”, 1.2µm pixels). The regular iQOO 12 should have the same main sensor but will probably skip the periscope. Both will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

