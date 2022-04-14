vivo X80 Pro Camera Specs Leak

Vivo in the recent releases has been launching devices with great camera specs. The latest vivo X70 series are impressive smartphones with a great camera. Photos taken by the vivo X80 Pro which is the successor of the X70 series reveals the mighty camera specs. Vivo X80 Pro is said to have a quad-camera setup.

In the four camera lens module, one of the lens is a periscope lens. The device is said to be equipped with Image Signal Processor (ISP), due to which the device will be able to take great and impressive night shots in a low-lit environment. According to the leak the X80 Pro will offer the preview picture option before taking the shot. This preview feature is not offered by any other company.

According to the leaked photos of the device the rear camera alignment is quite unusual. The large periscope module is not in in-line or in the circle of the rest of the shooter. The periscope module has forced it to move out of the circle while the remaining three shooters are like that of the X old and X Note. Overall the rear camera setup is a bit messy.

The device will be powered by a Dimensity 9000 chip. The messy setup will not matter if the camera output and capabilities are better than the X70 series. This device will be a treat for photography lovers. If it actually can give bright and clear picture in low-lit environment or night time, it will be great.

