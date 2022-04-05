We already know that vivo is all ready to announce its first-ever foldable smartphone, vivo X Fold. The phone is going to launch on April 11 at an event in China. Although the phone has appeared in many leaks and renders but now a photo of a marketing stand for offline stores has been leaked. The marketing material revealed a lot of the vivo X Fold specs. Take a look:

vivo X Fold Promotional Poster Reveals More Specs

First of all, the phone will have an 8-inch “2K” internal folding screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and LTPO 3.0 technology. Additionally, it will have a 6.53″ FHD+ 120 Hz outer display. You will see Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset at the helm, LPDDR5 memory, and UFS 3.1 storage.

Furthermore, the phone will run Android 12 out of the box. The phone will have a 4,600 mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.

If we talk about its cameras, it will come with a quad rear camera setup with Zeiss branding and T* coating, with a 50 MP Samsung GN5 main snapper with OIS. The rest of the cameras are a 48 MP ultrawide with a 114-degree field-of-view, a 12 MP portrait lens, and a 5 MP periscope camera. Other specs include Wi-Fi 6 and NFC.

The materials additionally mention that the X Fold’s screen has matched or broken 19 DisplayMate A+ records, while the hinge has been certified to work for 300,000 folds/unfolds by TUV Rheinland.

The phone will go official in china first. The other markets have to wait to get this phone, But we are quite hopeful that it will be available globally by the end of this year.

