Vivo X80 Series All Set to be Launched on April 25

After the many rumors and leaks regarding the Vivo X80 series the company has confirmed the date for its launch. The company has also released a teaser which showcases the company flagship device Vivo X80 Pro+ design, launching on the 25th of April.

According to the official teaser, the Vivo pX80 Pro+ is having a quad-camera setup. The periscope lens also among the four-cameras. The whole camera setup is a bit messy, with the three lenses are arranged like the rear design of Vivo X Note and Vivo X Fold and the periscope lens are out of the circle. You can watch the teaser here.

As for the other specs of the device the X80 Pro+ is said to be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The other variant i.e. the X80 Pro and vanilla Vivo X80 will be coming with Dimensity 9000.

It is just the start of the many teasers that will rock the viewers about the different specs of the company’s flagship device. Many of the rumors and leaks will be proved wrong or right as the flagship’s launch date draws closer. Soon the company will also share X80 Series price and the regions where they plan to launch their device, So stay tuned.

