Around six months ago, vivo launched its X80 series. The series includes two smartphones – a vanilla variant and a Pro model. Moreover, the Pro model came in two processor options – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Dimensity 9000. Both models were capable of providing users with the best performance. However, the company is planning to launch the series’ successor. Some latest reports have revealed that vivo is hopeful to launch its X90 series next month.

vivo X90 to launch in November using Dual-chip Strategy

Check also: vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Some previous reports were claiming that Qualcomm will announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 earlier. This will allow the manufacturers to get ready for the Spring Festival. So, the vivo X90 series will also land in November with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for a higher model.

This year, vivo will bring three models – the vanilla variant, the PRO variant, and the PRO+. All these models will share the design style of the previous X80 series. Similarly, the Pro model will come with the Dimensity 9000+ and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips. As a quick comparison, the CPU performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is improved by 10%, the energy efficiency is improved by 15%, the GPU performance is improved by 20%, the AI ​​performance is enhanced by up to 50%, and the ISP performance will also be improved a lot. We will get more official information about it in the coming days.

Anyhow, the vivo X90 Pro + will use the Sony IMX989 with a 1-inch outsole and a self-developed imaging chip. So it will make competition for the best models in the Android camp.

See Also: vivo Cancels the X80 Pro+ model, Now Get Ready for X90 Series