Vivo Y21 packs Amazing features at Affordable Price

These days smartphone has turned into something more than a device for making calls and communicating with each other. Now consumers’ desires are more than just having a device for carrying on basic activities and want something that can help them with basic activities. Understanding the growing need, vivo is trying to come up to the users’ expectations by providing them everything in one device. Becoming the brand of youth, the Chinese company launches all-rounder devices that are important for today’s needs and one such addition to the smartphone market is the Y series that are making headlines because of its features and specifications among which Y21 is the most loved.

Specifications and Features of Y21:

Vivo Y21 packs 5000mAh battery supported with an 18W Fast Charge technology, an enormous memory capacity of 4GB +1GB Extended RAM and 64GB ROM along with 1TB memory expansion along with MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

When it comes to the camera, vivo Y21 sports a 13MP main camera along with a 2MP macro camera, allowing users to capture everyday moments flawlessly. On the front, Y21 has an 8MP Selfie camera with Aura Screen Light allowing users to capture stunning portraits. The sleek appearance of the Y21, an 8.0mm Super Slim body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, are the most favorite features of the consumers. Overall, it’s a perfect combination of design and power.

Another reason for its growing popularity is such a great offering at a low price. While youth has loved it because of its storage and camera results. vivo has packed all the luxury and premium features into an affordable smartphone range and Y21 is a perfect example of an all-rounder device that doesn’t hurt the pocket. Moreover, the company is trying to come up with more innovative lineups in the future meeting the luxurious exterior that packs amazing features.

