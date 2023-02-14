Vivo Y56 5G: Specs, Launch Date, Price & Leaked Live Images

Advertisement

Like all other smartphone makers, Vivo also keeps on introducing new handsets to the market. Recently, we have got our hands on the key specs, hands-on image, and the launch date of one more Vivo smartphone. The much-anticipated, Vivo Y56 5G is all set to make its way to the market very soon. So, let’s dig into it to find out what the company is going to offer with its upcoming Vivo Phone.

Vivo Y56 5G Specs, price & Launch Date

It is quite clear from the renders and the hands-on images of the smartphone that the Vivo Y56 5G will come with a flat rear panel design along with a flat display panel. On the rear panel, there will be a rectangular-shaped camera module. In addition to that, the camera island of the Vivo handset will house the two cameras of the smartphone which are further placed inside two camera rings that are slightly projected outside. Let’s have a look:

Reports claim that one of the cameras of the handset is going to be the 50MP main sensor and the second camera as you can see below the first is going to be a 2MP camera which is actually a depth sensor. On the right side of the first 50MP camera, there’s a dual-tone LED flash housed on the camera island. Towards the bottom left side of the smartphone, we can also see the Vivo branding written in a vertical manner.

The smartphone sports a decent 6.58-inch HD+ display with thick bezels and a thicker chin. Moreover, the smartphone also comes equipped with a 16MP front-facing snapper which you’ll find placed inside the waterdrop notch on the top. Then there is the power button and the volume rocker of the smartphone on the right-side panel of the handset. The point worth mentioning here is that the power button of the Vivo Y56 5G is also going to be the fingerprint sensor of the smartphone.

The upcoming Vivo Y56 5G Color Options include – Orange Shimmer and Black Engine. The Vivo Y56 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and will run on the Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 custom user interface. The handset will be available in two RAM variants – 4GB and 8GB with an internal storage of 128 GB. The good part about the smartphone is that it will also have 4GB and 8GB of extended virtual RAM for the two variants respectively. The smartphone will boast a 5000 mAh battery to keep the lights on. It will also support a fast charge feature of up to 18W. The upcoming Vivo Y56 5G smartphone is tipped to have its launch on the 15th of February, 2023. It means that Vico Y56 5G Launch Date is set to be tomorrow. The handset will make its way to the Indian market first at a starting price of Rs. 18,999. Advertisement Also Read: Google launches Android 14 Developer Preview for Pixel Phones – PhoneWorld