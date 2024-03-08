VPN Usage in Pakistan Increases by a Whopping 6000%: Report

According to a VPN service provider, Proton AG, VPN usage in Pakistan has increased by a whopping 6000%, amid online censorship and internet outages. Moreover, the Swiss company has announced that it will provide free VPN servers in various countries, including those that are infamous for government-forced censorship during sensitive times, such as Pakistan.

The famous social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has been suspended in Pakistan, even a month after the general elections. Consequently, a large number of people are shifting to VPNs as a result of the X outage and several other useful websites being banned in Pakistan.

However, it is pertinent to mention that Pakistan is not the only country facing forced censorship. Proton’s report further indicates that VPN demand has increased by 4,700% in Nepal, 25,000% in Gabon, and 100,000% in Senegal.

In a year when around 50% of the world’s population will participate in elections, Proton stressed the essential need to provide extensive access to VPNs. These services allow individuals to steer around internet censorship and access information freely. Proton also disclosed that it would offer its free servers in countries including Venezuela, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, and Turkey, besides Pakistan.

In a statement, Proton chief Andy Yen said,

“2024 is set to be a seismic year for democracy around the world. Many of the countries holding elections have a questionable track record for free speech and a free electoral process. Protecting free speech and fighting censorship is a core part of our mission and we’re committed to doing what we can to help voters around the world exercise their fundamental rights.”