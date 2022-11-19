Wave Goodbye to dislike button on YouTube Music

It seems like YouTube has finally realized that the dislike button only created competition among users and is trying to get rid of it now. Initially, YouTube ended the dislike button under the videos last year, now YouTube Music is also following the footprints and getting rid of the dislike button. In YouTube Music, this option was given for liking or disliking a track. However, since most of us haven’t used this feature, I don’t think we will ever miss the dislike button on YouTube Music.

For this, YouTube is rolling out a new update that is going to bring multiple UI changes. Among many other changes, the YouTube Music Dislike button will be removed.

Other than this, the UI update is along with bringing redesign of the Now Playing interface. Previously, while listening to a song, the dislike button was placed on the left side of the song title and the like button on the right. Whereas with the new update, the title and like button is moved to the left. Just beside the like button, there is a three-dot menu which was previously placed at the top right of the UI. Moreover, the casting button is placed on the upper right of the screen.

The track control options are moved at the lower on the screen whereas the progress bar is made slightly higher. The play/pause button will have inverted colors and the icon color will be white. The album art has will move up slightly, and the album’s name will sit on the left side of the screen.

While all the things mentioned above are not major change and doesn’t contribute to the overall makeover. However, it seems YouTube music is trying to make the interface easier for users.

