YouTube Music now rolling out its new home screen

Google is doing everything it can to keep YouTube Music alive and well. That work is largely visible in a slew of small nips and tucks around the edges, whether in the guts or the front end. It might be time to add another one for the front end now.

One YouTube Music user shared an image of a new element they saw on the app’s main screen: a large card showing a playlist as well as some favourite songs. Users may start playing the list or a derivative radio selection by pressing buttons directly on the card, or they can add the playlist to their collection.

The feature, which appears to be fixed in place, would represent a departure from the home screen’s current carousels of playlist or album thumbnails. It will be especially beneficial when advertising a current playlist. However, if your preferred streaming music app is defined by its user interface, you may have a few priorities to address.

Because it doesn’t appear like many people are seeing the new card, we’re probably in an A/B testing phase right now. When you attempt to start o see this, keep in mind that it isn’t truly called My Mix. Instead, it says Play My Station. However, pressing the button will activate the My Mix playlist.