Snapchat is one of those apps that convey several messages to its users by using different colors. Snapchat was the first social media platform that launched Stories features ten years back. It is one of the most popular features on the platform since other platforms also copied it keeping in view its popularity. The stories are up for just 24 hours and people can share the important moments of the day on it. Moreover, it added more additions to the stories such as one can share a Story with a sub-group of Snapchat friends, or create a private Story that can only be viewed by a select few. However, at the same time, the platform is quite private as compared to other platforms. for that it has added a purple lock on Snapchat Story.

On Snapchat, the story of your friend that you have already viewed will get the gray ring and one that you have not viewed will have a blue or purple ring depending on whether you’re viewing the contact from the Chat or Stories tab respectively. However, some stories have both purple ring and lock around them due to which some of the users are extremely confused.

What Does Purple Lock on Snapchat Story Mean?

well, the private stories on Snapchat will have a purple lock. It gives users more liberty of controlling the audience of their snaps. Before private stories were launched, if you did not want someone to see your stories, you had to block them on Snapchat entirely or had to send individual snaps to each recipient. Now, the private stories allow you to select the audience for your stories which you can share with the larger selected group only.

So from now on, when you see the purple lock on your friend’s Snapchat story, it means only a few people are able to view that story plus the lock indicates that you haven’t watched this story yet and it will turn gray if you have watched it.

