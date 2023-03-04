WhatsApp Android Beta App Is Adding Split View feature For Tablets

Advertisement

WhatsApp has been adding new features for its users since the beginning of 2023. It looks like one of the most popular messaging apps in the world just wanted to improve users' experience. Recently, we have come to know that the company had added a new tablet-friendly feature. Reports claim that the beta version of WhatsApp Android now has a split-view feature for Android tablets. WhatsApp Android Is Getting New Feature For Tablets

The point worth mentioning here is that one of the few things WhatsApp has lacked for years is actually the proper tablet support. However, it seems like that could be changing soon. According to WABetaInfo, the messaging app giant, WhatsApp is taking a step to improve tablet support, especially for Android tablets. The company is working on adding a split-view feature in the WhatsApp beta app.

The all-new WhatsApp feature is expected to prove very beneficial for the people who use the app on their tablets. No doubt, it helps to optimize the UI for larger screens, which results in a better user experience. In addition to that, it also allows users to multitask, allowing them to simultaneously view and use two different sections of the WhatsApp app.

In the screenshot shared down below by WABetaInfo, you can see that the screen is split with the chat view on the left side and the active conversation thread on the right side. In the past, the chat view or the conversation would usually take up the entire Android tablet screen. Let's have a look: The messaging giant announced a companion mode in the past that made it possible to link an Android tablet to an existing WhatsApp account. The good part was that users no longer had to use workarounds to make using the app on tablets a possibility, however, the companion mode wasn't optimized for the larger screen. As this split-view is going to roll out, the beta app will be more satisfying to use.