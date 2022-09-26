WhatsApp Audio Feature for Status to Launch soon

WhatsApp is my favorite app and the reason behind it is that it keeps on introducing new features for users and not a single feature that is launched is not loved by people. No doubt, all social media apps launch new features but features launched by WhatsApp are super special because they are actually developed keeping in view the usage and need. This time, the company is working on bringing voice notes to WhatsApp Status Updates. This WhatsApp Audio Feature for Status was the most anticipated one and people would be happy to know about it.

Isn’t it amazing? Well for me it is but many Twitter users are not happy with this. According to them, WhatsApp is just trying to copy the clubhouse. However, I do not agree with them since if WhatsApp would have copied the clubhouse the time duration of status would also be increased, also they would have been made live.

Coming back to the usage of this feature, I believe that currently, it is quite early to see whether people will use WhatsApp audio feature or not and for what purpose will it be used but I believe it can be used to make some announcements or for some funny audio, etc.

This new feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, who revealed that WhatsApp was trying to make it a part of the 2.22.16.3 update but it couldn’t make it. Now in the upcoming 2.22.21.5 update, we are expecting this feature to arrive but since there is no interface provided, we will remain curious whether this feature will become reality or not till the first official sighting.

Other than this, if you are thinking about how this feature will work, just like regular WhatsApp status, you need to press the circle button and start speaking. Users are not able to access beta since this feature is not fully developed. Also, we do not know the launch date of this feature so let’s wait.

