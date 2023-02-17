WhatsApp For Android Gets A Few Quality-Of-Life Features With Latest Update

Advertisement

WhatsApp has been introducing new changes and features for its users on a regular basis. The messaging giant wants to improve users’ experience and also aims to bolster the customization and engagement of group chats as well. According to the latest reports, the messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out a set of few quality-of-life features. However, let me tell you that these changes have come for WhatsApp For Android right now.

These New WhatsApp Features Have Made Their Way To Android Users

According to WABetaInfo, the latest update for the Whatsapp Android app introduces some new tools that have the capability to make engaging with group chats and sharing much easier. The messaging giant’s smaller updates came just over a week after the company rolled out Status and its support for voice messages.

Users can download WhatsApp version 2.23.3.77 and can take advantage of these new features. One of the most promising features that have come with this latest version is the increased media file-sharing capacity for chats. The messaging giant is now allowing users to share up to 100 media files including videos and photos in a chat. It is a very handy feature. You can just decide and send it all at once, like a large album, for instance. If we talk, before this feature, WhatsApp would only let you send 30 media files at once which was not enough. An improvement like this is surely welcoming as it allows you to share your bulk of vacation or event photos in one go.

The messaging app also offers the ability for document captioning as well. WhatsApp Android Users can caption their shared document. It is definitely a way of showing a quick flash of information for others to view it. We all know that WhatsApp Groups seem to have a lot going on, and WhatsApp has added a new way for users in order to create longer group subject lines and descriptions.

An older feature has also been highlighted with its latest update, which is the ability for users to create personalized avatars. The good part is that the uniquely designed avatars can now be used as both a sticker and profile photo as well.

According to some reports, WhatsApp is also testing a new feature with its recent beta phase that plays off the Disappearing Messages feature. Reports claim that downloading the 2.23.4.10 beta version from the WhatsApp Play Store page now reveals the new “Kept Messages” feature. The new Whatsapp feature can be used on messages previously set to disappear by the sender. However, keeping it will allow the person to go back and view it again even after it is set to expire and disappear.

