Advertisement

Do you know What Phantom really is? It is actually the premium sub-brand of Tecno. No doubt, Tecno Phantom is quite young however, it is still very ambitious. Tecno’s subsidiary is all set to wrap off its first foldable phone at this year’s MWC which kicks off later this month. The upcoming smartphone dubbed Tecno Phantom V Fold is one of the most highly anticipated foldable phones to date. It has already leaked several times, including on video as well. The point notable here is that the leaks and rumors regarding this handset have not stopped yet. We have been getting them on a regular basis. Recently, Tecno Phantom V Fold Design details surfaced online together with an official-looking image.

Advertisement

Here’s What We Know So Far About Tecno Phantom V Fold

The point worth mentioning here is that Tecno Phantom likes to develop things in the house and that includes the hinge of the foldable phone. We all know that the highly anticipated Phantom V Fold has a “reverse snap structure”. It is actually a design that will no doubt, improve the structural stability of the phone. The good part is that the handset’s structure will be further improved by the use of aerospace-grade materials to make it both strong and lightweight.

The cherry on top is that the leakster also provided an official-looking image. The fact is that only three lenses on the circular camera island can be made, but apparently, they seem to be a part of a 5-lens setup including two selfie snappers. There had been no words regarding the focal lengths of lenses and the sensors. The company has confirmed that the Phantom V Fold will be powered by the Dimensity 9000+ which is a boosted version of the 9000 (+5% CPU, +10% GPU). Let me tell you that this chipset was just recently used on another foldable phone, the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Advertisement

As per the concept video of the Phantom V Vision, we can expect a phone in the future that will combine folding action with a sliding mechanism for an even larger internal screen. The Tecno V Fold only does the folding part. So, the question arises that whether the V Vision will ever be made into a real product or not. We might find out more information regarding the concept at Tecno’s event at the MWC. So, stay tuned!

Also Check: Oppo Reno 10 Series Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch – (phoneworld.com.pk)