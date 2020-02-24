iPhone has received a WhatsApp’s new beta update that is going to make the Dark Mode feature available globally to all users. The previous WhatsApp beta update made the availability of the feature to some users. Additionally, the fresh beta update is also adding solid colors for chat wallpapers, background blur effect, advanced search mode.

More interestingly, the WhatsApp’s new beta update for iPhone also the brings back the context mode with haptic touch support. It is to be noted that some of these changes are already available in WhatsApp’s beta for Android.

WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Dark Mode in Fresh Beta Update

According to the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp v2.20.30.25 beta update has been released for those users who are members of Apple’s TestFlight beta testing programme. The update is bringing Dark Mode to WhatsApp for iPhone along with the dark splash screen. Users will also get to see a redesigned WhatsApp logo. Chat lists, bubbles, and wallpapers to get a dark overlay. Furthermore, users will get to enjoy the solid colors for chat wallpapers.

By enabling the Increase Contrast feature from the Settings app of the phone, iPhone users can also mimic the dark theme design by enabling the Increase Contrast feature. Interestingly, an amazing feature- Advanced Search Mode, that has reportedly been in development for quite some time, has finally arrived with the WhatsApp v2.20.30.25 update for iPhones.

