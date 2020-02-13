The most popular messaging app among the people across the globe-WhatsApp just revealed that it has reached 2 billion user milestone. The tilt of users toward the app is increasing due to its amazing features. The most favorable thing is that the app remains free of ads. Interestingly, it does not charge any fee from its users and provides smooth services.

WhatsApp Hits 2 Billion Users

This big news was revealed by app’s CEO, Will Cathcart, in an interview to The Wall Street Journal. It is to remind our readers, that WhatsApp, founded 11 years ago and six years ago, sold to Facebook for $19 billion. And is now committed to provide end-to-end encryption to its customers to almost all regions of the World.

WhatsApp said in a blog post:

“Strong encryption acts like an unbreakable digital lock that keeps the information you send over WhatsApp secure, helping protect you from hackers and criminals. Messages are only kept on your phone, and no one in between can read your messages or listen to your calls, not even us. Your private conversations stay between you,”

No doubt, WhatsApp remained committed to its “strong encryption” which is enabling you to connect privately. Cathcart said in an interview that he was so committed to help law enforcement by providing metadata but that increases the risks of building backdoor and the access “would be a gift to criminals, hackers and repressive regimes”.

The two-billion milestone is a great accomplishment for WhatsApp. The app become so popular without any marketing especially in developing countries where the rates of calls and texts are comparatively high.

