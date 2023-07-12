WhatsApp For iPhone Gets Translucent & Navigation Bar
Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is not coming slow. It has been introducing new features, improving interfaces, and whatnot. Recently, WhatsApp started rolling out a revamped interface for iOS users. According to WaBetaInfo, iOS users will now see a translucent tab and navigation bar. WhatsApp for iPhone has actually got a new modified interface together with some new exciting features.
WhatsApp for iPhone Gets A Modified Look
According to the latest reports, WhatsApp for iOS 23.13.80 is labeled as a compatible update. The point notable here is that the official changelog from the App Store is not mentioning news regarding the new interface. Still, this is widely rolling out to iOS users on the stable release. If you want to check whether the translucent bar is available on your handset, simply update the WhatsApp app on your iPhone from the app store. After that, you need to relaunch the app to activate the changes. Open any section of the app in order to check if the translucent effect is available or not.