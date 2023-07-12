WhatsApp For iPhone Gets Translucent & Navigation Bar

The point worth mentioning here is that the redesigned interface will not be available for all users at once. It is expected to have a gradual rollout. However, it will make its way to many users over the coming weeks.

Reports claim that WhatsApp is also getting a new, redesigned sticker and GIF picker. The latest feature is quite handy as it will allow users to scroll the picker upwards to easily access a larger grid of items. With the new WhatsApp update, the place of buttons for accessing the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections have also been changed. In addition to that, there are redesigned tabs, guaranteeing clear navigation. This is not it. The messaging platform has improved the categorization of avatar packs and now offers a larger set of avatar stickers. With the extended picker view, iOS users will be able to experiment with an enhanced experience by searching for GIFs and stickers better.

Also Read: Netflix Updates Profile Transfer Feature, Now Users Can Switch to an Existing Account – PhoneWorld