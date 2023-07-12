WhatsApp For iPhone Gets Translucent & Navigation Bar

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is not coming slow. It has been introducing new features, improving interfaces, and whatnot. Recently, WhatsApp started rolling out a revamped interface for iOS users. According to WaBetaInfo, iOS users will now see a translucent tab and navigation bar. WhatsApp for iPhone has actually got a new modified interface together with some new exciting features.

WhatsApp for iPhone Gets A Modified Look

According to the latest reports, WhatsApp for iOS 23.13.80 is labeled as a compatible update. The point notable here is that the official changelog from the App Store is not mentioning news regarding the new interface. Still, this is widely rolling out to iOS users on the stable release. If you want to check whether the translucent bar is available on your handset, simply update the WhatsApp app on your iPhone from the app store. After that, you need to relaunch the app to activate the changes. Open any section of the app in order to check if the translucent effect is available or not.

The point worth mentioning here is that the redesigned interface will not be available for all users at once. It is expected to have a gradual rollout. However, it will make its way to many users over the coming weeks.

Reports claim that WhatsApp is also getting a new, redesigned sticker and GIF picker. The latest feature is quite handy as it will allow users to scroll the picker upwards to easily access a larger grid of items. With the new WhatsApp update, the place of buttons for accessing the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections have also been changed. In addition to that, there are redesigned tabs, guaranteeing clear navigation. This is not it. The messaging platform has improved the categorization of avatar packs and now offers a larger set of avatar stickers. With the extended picker view, iOS users will be able to experiment with an enhanced experience by searching for GIFs and stickers better.

