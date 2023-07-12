Netflix Updates Profile Transfer Feature, Now Users Can Switch to an Existing Account

Netflix is updating its Profile Transfer feature to allow members to switch to an already existing account. Now users can easily transfer their profile preferences to another existing account instead of starting a brand-new one. Moreover, the company is rolling out this feature to all global members starting today.

“Starting today, the Profile Transfer feature has been updated to allow transfers to an existing account (instead of requiring a new account),” Netflix wrote.

Here’s how you can transfer your profile to an existing account,

Select the profile icon and choose “Profile Transfer.”

Click on “An Existing Account” to transfer your profile.

Enter the email address and password for the account you’re transferring to.

You will get an email that a profile has been moved over to your account.

Netflix launched the Profile Transfer feature in October 2022. The feature encouraged members to create a new account and move over their personal data like customized recommendations, viewing history, favourites list and more. It was a prototype of Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown. Netflix charged $7.99/month for an additional membership if members don’t live in the same household as the account holder.

Anyhow, this new update is really helpful for users transitioning from living with their parents to sharing an account with others. It is worth mentioning here that Netflix will charge you an extra monthly fee if a user doesn’t live in the same household but still wants to transfer their profile.

