WhatsApp Group Chats Getting Better with Communities and 32-Participants video call

Meta is making WhatsApp Group Chats better, especially for big groups. For this, it is launching communities throughout the globe. Communities are designed to include multiple interrelated groups under one organization. This can work best in workplaces, societies, and institutes. It might sound like Slack or Discord but in WhatsApp, the messages are end-to-end encrypted.

With the launch of communities, many WhatsApp Group Chats will come together under one Community. This will help people to send a message or update about a new development in one go. No need to visit the group chats separately and paste one message into all the groups distinctly. In these communities, admins can share updates with the whole community through announcement channels. This is great news for educational institutions, non-profit organizations, and Islamic groups which usually contain multiple groups.

WhatsApp started testing communities in April and now it is rolling out to everyone.

While it’s big news, the company is also introducing new features that will improve day-to-day communications. Chat polls are introduced which are helpful for landing a meeting time or choosing a movie. Moreover, the number of participants in video calls is increased to 32 which will help users have a big meetings on the platform. It also allowed the admins to delete unwanted messages and also introduced the six smileys and a thumbs up to the emoji lovers. Other than this, WhatsApp is doubling the maximum size of the group from 512 to 1024 users which means now people can make giant groups.