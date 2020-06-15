WhatsApp is Designing Various New Features for Android and iOS

WhatsApp is testing a number of new features which will be released for iOS and Android. The QR contact codes, encrypted cloud backups and multi-device access were already being experimented. Along with these, some more new features have been added to the latest update.

According to a source, the following new features are under development:

Search by date

WhatsApp is testing a new feature which enables users to search for particular messages by date. The feature will also give users a date filter while searching for messages.

Storage Usage

The storage usage feature is currently being experimented for the Android app. WhatsApp will reorganize this feature by separating forwarded files and large files by utilizing filters. The users will be able to view only forwarded files in the application. While the large files will be updated in a separate portion.

Clear all except starred

This feature can be specifically valuable when you don’t want to lose important conversations. The new feature will enable you to delete a conversation whilst keeping starred messages. The feature is expected to be released soon.

Share Chat

The Share Chat feature will enable users to watch videos by ShareChat within the app just like YouTube videos. This feature will initially be introduced on the Android application.

Search image on web

This feature is under development for Android as well, will enable users to search for an image on the web, particularly one that has been regularly forwarded or forwarded more than four times.

New chat bubble colour

WhatsApp is also intending to change the colour of the outgoing chat bubble in the Dark Mode. A lighter tone of green colour is being experimented.

