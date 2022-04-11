WhatsApp is launching an ETA Feature While Sharing Media Files

The meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will now provide you with an estimated time of arrival (ETA) for downloading and uploading media files. This came amid reports that WhatsApp was testing 2GB of media files instead of the current 25MB limit. This feature was only available to a group of beta testers in Argentina.

The instant messaging service is now working on introducing a feature that lets us notice when a document is entirely downloaded on our smartphones or uploaded to their servers, according to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo. It further said,

The latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, Web, and Desktop bring the ability to view the estimated time of arrival when sharing documents, so when the document will be completely downloaded on your phone or Desktop. The same information is also shown when uploading a document.

The ETA may vary depending on factors such as file size and network speed. The download and upload of documents can be accelerated by the 5G connection and internet speed.

“We can use this information to figure out when the document should be fully sent or downloaded on our device. This feature is very handy for those beta testers in Argentina who can share documents up to 2GB in size,” according to WABetaInfo.

Some beta testers can also access the same information on WhatsApp beta for iOS. This feature was launched this week on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, but it is already available to all desktop beta testers, with additional activations anticipated in the future.

Check out? WhatsApp will Now Hide Media Shared in Self-disappearing Chats