WhatsApp is really trying hard in making its app more convenient and secure. Last year, WhatsApp has rolled out the ability to send self-destructing media. This feature lets you send images and videos that the recipient can only view once. Later on, the company also added the ability to send disappearing messages. However, any photos or videos you had sent in this type of conversation were still downloaded to your phone’s storage and visible in the gallery, posing a privacy risk. However now, WhatsApp will hide media shared in self-disappearing chats

WhatsApp will Now Hide Media Shared in Self-disappearing Chats

According to the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now rolling out a new option for Android and iPhone users. The change is available for all the beta and public users. It will also retroactively apply to all existing conversations.

The change means that images and videos from chats with disappearing messages enabled won’t show up in your phone’s gallery. You can enable this feature in the chat settings.

Moreover, you can access the media and manually save them from the conversation window. No doubt, this privacy feature will make your chats more private and secure.

On the other hand, WhatsApp will soon let you communicate with the unsaved numbers in your phone. Till now this update is only for beta users. But it will be rolled out to other users very soon.

