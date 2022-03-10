WhatsApp is looking forward to restricting messages to 1 group chat

Spreading of misinformation is the biggest problem nowadays. Life has become difficult and hatred has increased to many folds. The researchers say that many to this spread of misinformation is because of the frequent use of the social media platforms where people get news and gossip. They, without ensuring the authenticity of the news, just click n spread it everywhere. Later the issue is investigated and proved to be wrongly sent or just a defaming gesture. Moreover, there are many irritating memes and good morning messages which fill the mobile memory all the time. To cater to this issue, many social media networks have taken steps like putting restrictions of sending messages to few conversations. Last year WhatsApp had prohibited the users from forwarding messages to more than five groups. The company took the step to control the sharing of frequent forward messages and reduce the defaming and spreading of fake content to an extent. After a year, it reduced the limit to just one conversation. WhatsApp is now thinking of restricting messages to 1 group chat.

By restricting messages to 1 group chat, Will Misinformation be catered?

Whatsapp has always tried to restrict the extra usage of everything. The gesture is to make every user realize that he is a responsible citizen of his country. It has also this restriction to notify the user that the message he is sending has been frequently sent already. Whenever a user forwards a specific message many times like more than four times usually, it gets a mark that says “frequently forwarded” and denoted with a double arrow. Also, a Forwarded label appears on the top. This action was taken by WhatsApp to restrict the frequent forwarding and control the misinformation in the society.

WhatsApp is going through experiments on bringing the message forwarding to just one group chat and for that it is running the test on the beta program. The restriction will soon come in affect for the regular messages for the users. In the beta program when the message is forwarded in more than one group chat the message appears on the window saying “Forwarded messages can only be sent to one group chat”.

This restriction will supposedly be irritating for the users to share the same message separately in each group chat. This will surely stop them from spreading misinformation all around the world. Moreover, the unwanted memes and unnecessary messages will also for the time being.

