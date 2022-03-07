WhatsApp is working on Poll Feature for Group Chats

WhatsApp is one of the best platforms when it comes to launching new features for users making the overall experience better. It will not be wrong to say that this is one of the only companies that has not bored us to date. No doubt, we do not need to shift to a new platform since the company has remained the pioneer of all the features introduces in messaging world. This time the company has come up with a poll feature for group chats. Since this feature is in development right now, for this reason, it is launched for groups only.

This newly introduced Poll feature for groups allows users to discuss the topics that are relevant to them. The feature will be first rolled out for iOS users and later on for Android users. Since it is under development right now, the feature is only rolled out for some of the users and will be rolled out globally once it’s tested fully.

WhatsApp Poll Feature for Group Chats will Make Business Decisions Easier

Thanks to the polls, you can ask a question and others can vote for the answer. In my opinion, it will be somewhat similar to an Instagram poll feature that we use in status.

The reason for launching this feature for groups is that for individual chats polls will lose its charm since it doesn’t make any sense to create a poll in a chat where only two people are involved.

How does this Feature Works?

If you have received this feature, the messaging giant will ask users to enter a voting question which can be sent to the WhatsApp group. Other than this, there is no information regarding this feature and will be fully revealed once this feature is fully functional.

