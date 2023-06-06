WhatsApp Is Testing New Calling Button on iOS Beta

WhatsApp is not coming slow since the beginning of 2023. We have been sharing news regarding new features on a regular basis. The widely used messaging app continues to bring significant changes by introducing new updates and features to improve the user experience. According to recent reports, a new WhatsApp Calling Button is under testing. The point worth mentioning here is that this calling button is tipped to roll out to iOS users.

WhatsApp Calling Button Will Soon Roll Out To iOS Users

According to WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app will be releasing a new calling button along with a context menu very soon. Let me tell you that the update has been submitted through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 23.11.0.76. Currently, the new update is available to some iOS beta testers and is expected to roll out to more people in the coming weeks.

The point notable here is that some people will notice a change in the group chats with a new calling icon within the chat header if they install the latest update for iOS. WhatsApp iOS users will find a different icon in group chats if this newly introduced feature is enabled. However, users can still make group calls with the icon now showing a context menu. The menu will give users two options to make a video or an audio call. WhatsApp watcher stated:

“If a video call button along with a plus sign above the icon is available, it means the feature is enabled for your account.”

Let me tell you that there was an action sheet with these two options or two buttons to place video or audio calls before this feature. However, the latest update changed it into a context menu. I think that iOS users prefer a context menu over an action sheet because it provides a clean and elegant design together with an enhanced visual appeal while integrating within the interface.

Also Read: phoneworld.com.pk/infinix-smart-7-series-is-now-available-nationwide-starting-at-rs-26999/