WhatsApp is working on an Option to Transfer Chat History from iOS to Android

According to reports from WABetaInfo and 9to5Google, WhatsApp is working on a mechanism for its customers to transfer their chat history from iOS to Android. Only phones running the same operating system can officially transfer a backup of your whatsapp conversations, which is one of the major discomforts with the Facebook-owned messaging app. Since April, WhatsApp’s software has appearing details about the feature that was under development.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s iOS app now has a “Move conversations to Android” option available in iOS. During the transfer, users are asked to leave their iPhone unlocked and WhatsApp open. WaBetaInfo has indicated that a reverse transfer capability might be available in the future. Check the details in below images.

Thank you @xdadevelopers for your recent discovery about the "Switch to Android" app, to migrate WhatsApp chat history from iOS to Android. 🤩

These screenshots show how the process works. This feature is under development and it will be available in a future update. https://t.co/FmZbXi33L2 pic.twitter.com/w7GiCUHSuS — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 28, 2021

The new WhatsApp transfer feature might be part of Google’s new “Switch to Android” app feature, XDA Developers reveals. Switch to Android may be similar to Apple’s “Move to iOS” software, which helps customers transfer from Android to iOS.

WhatsApp is currently testing multi-device support, which allows users to access their chats from many devices without having to route through a single main device. Additionally, WhatsApp is working on a mechanism to move conversation history across various phone numbers, according to WABetaInfo. Currently, it’s unclear when any of these features will be available to the users.

