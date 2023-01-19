Advertisement

WhatsApp now let you share Voice Notes as Status Updates

Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: Jan 19, 2023
WhatsApp keep on introducing new features and most of the features it launch are loved by people due to their usage. This time Meta owned messaging app has come up with a new feature that allows users to share voice notes as status updates. This news has come from WaBetaInfo who announced that the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.8 update is available on the Google Play Store.

Android Beta testers who are part of this are able to share their voice notes as status updates. This feature can be seen in the text status section. While this feature is only available for beta testers, it will be rolled out for everyone in future when it passes the test. Moreover, the company is planning to give more control to users when it comes to their voice recordings which means soon users will be able to discard a part of recording they don’t like before sharing it.

Now share voice notes as status updates on WhatsApp

The maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds. These voice notes that are shared as status will be end to end encrypted. Just like images and videos in status updates, voice notes shared via status will disappear after 24 hours. Users will also be given ability to deleted voice notes even when they are posted as status update.

As mentioned above, this feature is currently only available for those users who install the latest beta from Google Play Store. After it is successful, this feature will be rolled out to every user throughout the globe.

