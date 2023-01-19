WhatsApp now let you share Voice Notes as Status Updates

WhatsApp keep on introducing new features and most of the features it launch are loved by people due to their usage. This time Meta owned messaging app has come up with a new feature that allows users to share voice notes as status updates. This news has come from WaBetaInfo who announced that the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.8 update is available on the Google Play Store.

Android Beta testers who are part of this are able to share their voice notes as status updates. This feature can be seen in the text status section. While this feature is only available for beta testers, it will be rolled out for everyone in future when it passes the test. Moreover, the company is planning to give more control to users when it comes to their voice recordings which means soon users will be able to discard a part of recording they don’t like before sharing it.

Now share voice notes as status updates on WhatsApp