We have already hinted at the upcoming and most demanding features of WhatsApp. Now, the latest information has revealed that the company is also working on a high-demand feature. According to the reports, WhatsApp has been working on a chat transfer feature that allows Android users to transfer chats by scanning a QR code from an old phone to a new one without using Google Drive. In simple words, you don’t need to back up your chat on Google Drive to download it on another device.

Users can now Transfer WhatsApp Chat Without Using Google Drive

According to WABetaInfo, the feature will provide you with more control over migrating your chats and messages. The feature is currently under development. Users will get this feature in a future update.

Fortunately, you don’t need any application to initiate the transfer process. After getting the update, you can easily transfer chat from within the application. Also, it will make transferring chats from one device to another faster and easier.

How the feature works

Open WhatsApp on both Android devices.

Click on ‘continue’, when WhatsApp asks to move chats from the old phone.

Scan the QR code on the new phone from the old phone.

After scanning, the chat history will start getting transferred to the new phone.

Initially, this feature will work on Android devices only. iOS users have to wait a bit more to get this feature. WhatsApp has not revealed any specific date for the availability of this feature. However, we will get it in the near future, hopefully. We will also update you as soon as WhatsApp will roll out this feature.

