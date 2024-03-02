WhatsApp “Third-Party Chat” Interface Leaked

WhatsApp has been working to add support for third-party messages. Recently, a leaked image surfaced online giving us a glimpse into how the new third-party chat interface would look. Reports claim that the feature may only debut in Europe for now. As per the European Union’s new Digital Markets Act (DMA), the Meta-owned platform has to add support for cross-platform messaging on March 6. However, it is anticipated that WhatsApp will make the feature live before the deadline.

The recently leaked screenshot was shared via a WABetaInfo report. It revealed that an upcoming WhatsApp build version 2.24.5.18 will bring a chat interoperability feature. It will be commonly known as third-party chats. The new WhatsApp feature will allow users to send messages to others on Signal, Telegram, or other messaging apps directly from WhatsApp. Now they don’t have to install other messaging apps to cross-communicate. It will be quite a handy feature allowing more fluid and accessible communication between users by lifting the platform-related restrictions.

WhatsApp To Soon Support Third-Party Chats

In the above-shared image, a header labeled Third-party chats can be noticed. The WhatsApp screen seems to be an opt-in screen, with the bottom containing a button to Turn on the feature. There will be different warnings in the middle of the page. It is quite clear from the last line written on the screenshot that the feature will be offered to users in the European region as required by law. Reports claim that the feature was earlier confirmed by WhatsApp Engineering Director Dick Brouwer. According to him, these chats will be shown separately as the messaging app’s E2EE protocol does not protect them. Moreover, WhatsApp has also started documenting its client-server protocol to let other chat services connect their clients directly to WhatsApp’s servers and message users across platforms.

If other third-party platforms follow the procedure, they would need to verify their encryption protocol according to WhatsApp’s security standard. However, reports claim that many popular platforms did not confirm if they were working with the Meta-owned messaging giant to add support for chat interoperability or not. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates!