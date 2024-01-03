Telegram Adds New Exciting Features Including Thanos Snap Style Animation

The famous messaging platform Telegram has launched a new update that introduced a new animation for deleting messages and brought enhancements to the calling feature. Furthermore, it included a huge upgrade to its bot platform that added reactions and much more. The update also brought a Thanos snap-style animation for deleting messages for both Android and iOS users.

In addition, the new update also brought a few upgrades to the calling feature. Telegram calls have been fully redesigned, with all new dynamic animations and backgrounds that change automatically on the basis of whether a call is incoming, active, or ended.

As per a source, the new call interface is comparatively less resource-hungry than its predecessor, therefore reducing battery drain and guaranteeing smoother operation on older devices. In addition, the update brought call quality improvements and a host of bug fixes.

Finally, Telegram has also launched what it claims to be the biggest update to its bot platform in history. Telegram bots allow developers to add more automated features and tools to the app. “Bots can now react to messages and manage reactions, quotes, and links, send replies to other chats or topics, and much more,” the Telegram blog said.

The new update came after the Christmas update, which brought new customizations to the channel interface along with the capability to share posts in stories.

