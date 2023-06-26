WhatsApp Will Soon Allow Users To Set Timer For Pinned Messages

According to the latest reports, WhatsApp is nowadays working on a new interesting feature. This new WhatsApp feature will soon allow users to set a duration for messages in both group and individual chats. It is a timer for pinned messages in simple words.

A New WhatsApp Feature Will Let You Set the Duration for Pinned Messages

According to WaBetaInfo, the new message pin duration feature will actually provide people with a suitable way to guarantee timely and relevant information for a chosen period. The point worth mentioning here is that the WhatsApp message will automatically unpin once the time set elapses. It will help to maintain an organized, up-to-date, and clearer conversation. Currently, the feature is under development. However, it is expected to be released to beta testers in a future update of the messaging app.

Describing how the message pin duration will work, the report clearly says that the feature will allow users to choose a time period for how long a message they want to stay pinned in a chat. The good part is that the users will have the flexibility to select a specific duration after which the pinned message is automatically unpinned.

The platform will offer three different durations right now: 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days for its users to choose from. The report further claims that users will have the choice to unpin the current pinned message at any time, even before the chosen period expires. It has been stated in the report that the upcoming feature will be giving users greater flexibility and control over their pinned messages. Let’s wait and watch when will this feature make its way to all users. Stay tuned for more updates.

