Why 5 billion mobile phones will become waste in 2022?

What do you do with an old phone when you buy a new one? Gone are the days when we used to sell our old phones and people used to buy second-hand phones. Now due to security lapses and to save our pictures and video, we just throw phones in our drawers or give them to kids for playing with. But there are other people, who instead of repairing phones, just through them in piles of garbage. However, there is another thing that we can do, and the best one is to recycle the old phone. This year, 5 billion mobile phones will become waste and yes it is alarming.

WEEE- Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Forum revealed that most mobile devices that are not used disappear in closets or drawers. WEEE is a nonprofit organization with the goal of collecting electrical waste. Speaking on International E-waste day, it also revealed that around 5.3 billion mobile devices will be discarded in 2022.

Pascal Leroy, director general of WEEE, said:

This year’s campaign is focusing on small items because it’s very easy for them to accumulate unused and unnoticed in households, or to be tossed into the ordinary garbage bin. People tend not to realize that all these seemingly insignificant items have a lot of value, and together at a global level represent massive volumes.”

When someone asked about the advantages of recycling mobile phones, it was revealed that recycling mobile phones and other electronic devices gives manufacturers access to their non-renewable natural resources such as gold, copper, silver, and palladium.

While putting phones in drawers is not something good and recycling can be more beneficial, throwing devices in the trash can create huge amounts of unnecessary waste that needs energy and resources to handle.

This is high time, people should consider recycling phones instead of just throwing them up here and there.

