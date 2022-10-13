The biannual teen poll conducted by the investment firm Piper Sandler reveals that Apple gadgets and services continue to be the most popular among American teens. According to the report, 87% of teens surveyed own an iPhone, and 88% of teens expect an iPhone to be their next phone. During the past decade, iPhone ownership among youth has more than doubled. In 2012, forty percent of American teens owned an iPhone. For instance, Piper Sandler says that teen iPhone usage bodes well for Apple’s service products and ongoing product cycle upgrades.

A Report Reveals 87% of Teens in US Use iPhones

Given the maturity of the premium smartphone industry, we believe that increased penetration and intention of using phones are crucial. Furthermore, these developments are positive as the business continues to manufacture new iPhones, which could result in a substantial product cycle update As Apple’s hardware install base continues to expand, we believe that these favorable trends might also serve as a driver for further service expansion.

Furthermore, only 31 percent of people own an Apple wristwatch. However, the Apple Watch is by far the most popular smartwatch among teens as 36.8 percent of teens reported owning a smartwatch.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that Piper Sandler has hosted these surveys of teens for over a decade. In 47 states, 14,500 teenagers with an average age of 15.8 were polled for the most recent report.

