Why hasn’t the government launched Mobile Installment Scheme to date?

There has been so much hype regarding the government’s mobile phone installment scheme in recent times. Even a date was announced, but the authorities haven’t been able to launch the scheme to date. As per a source, the expected launch of the Mobile Phone Financing Scheme by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoiTT) has faced setbacks, prompting the federal government to retract the policy draft for re-evaluation.

The government has directed the MoiTT to resubmit the policy after detailed scrutiny by the Ministry of Law. At the beginning of this month, MoiTT presented the Mobile Phones on Installment Policy to the federal cabinet for approval. As per the sources, after receiving the federal government’s approval, MoiTT aims to issue a policy directive, paving the way for the launch of a mobile phone financing program.

The Ministry of Law is currently reviewing a policy that is scheduled to be presented to the federal cabinet in the upcoming days. If the proposal is approved, the initiative is anticipated to be rolled out by the end of this month or early next month. The installment plan for mobile phones aims to empower citizens, especially those with limited financial resources, by offering them the chance to own mobile devices through interest-free installment schemes.

The proposed policy also addresses the issue of defaulters who fail to pay any installment. Upon approval, people struggling to pay installments may face the blocking of their mobile phones.

It is pertinent to mention here that our national telecom regulator, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will play an essential role in implementing this measure. The Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS) of the PTA holds the key to implementing the blocking process.

The policy underscores its commitment to aiding individuals with low incomes by ensuring their access to vital technology.

Also read:

PTA Chairman Receives Strongly Worded Letter over Internet Blackout