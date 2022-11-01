KP Govt Launches E Stamp Paper System To Control Fraud & Forgery

The good piece of news is that the KP government is finally one step closer to end bogus stamp papers and related fraud with a new tech initiative. Do you wanna know what is it? The state has recently launched an E-stamp paper system that will help avoid dated stamp papers. In addition to that, this tech initiative will help to control fraud and forgery.

According to the latest reports, the launch was headed by KP Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan. He said that this initiative will help resolve a variety of issues with stamp papers. Moreover, it will help to resolve property disputes and people will also be able to verify them online to prevent fraud and forgery.

In order to use these E-stamp papers, all you need is to have a working internet connection. After having a good connection, if you want to purchase high-value non-judicial or judicial stamp papers, all you will need is to provide data regarding the reason you want to acquire them. Moreover, you will also need to provide your name, the seller’s name, the person whom the stamp papers will be purchased from, and respective CNIC numbers. The new E stamp paper system will automatically calculate the value of the stamp paper you need. The point worth mentioning here is that it will only take around 15 minutes to complete the whole process before you get your E-stamp paper.

A similar E-stamp system was launched in Sindh back in May this year. It was launched in collaboration with PITB, the Board of Revenue Government of Sindh, and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). The launch ceremony took place at the Sindh CM House and was inaugurated by chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mehboob, the Chief Secretary, a senior member of the Board of Revenue, and the President of the National Bank attended the ceremony.

