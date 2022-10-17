Windows 12: Everything We Know So Far
Recent reports claim that Windows 12 is likely to be Microsoft’s follow-up to Windows 11. In addition to that, it could come sooner than you might think. So, are you ready?
Windows 12: Features, Release Date & Price
Windows 12 is tipped to be the successor of Windows 11. Here’s everything we’ve found so far about the upcoming Windows, alongside a few features that we’d also like to come with Windows 12.
Rumored Windows 12 release date & Price
The point worth mentioning here is that Windows 11 has not even celebrated its one-year anniversary yet. However, going on past releases, we all expect to see Windows 12 in late 2024, just when support for Windows 10 is ending. As far as its price is expected, it is expected to be free just like its predecessors.
Windows 12 supported devices
When Microsoft announced the availability of Windows 11, the main requirement was to have a hardware feature called TPM enabled for machines. It is a security feature that can be found on most motherboards. The point worth mentioning here is that the same requirement will most likely be requested by Microsoft again, it may be at a point where almost every PC has TPM enabled anyway.
Moreover, it will likely have similar requirements to Windows 11. Let’s have a look at that:
- 64-bit processor
- 1Ghz clock speed
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB drive
- UEFI, Secure Boot capable
- TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module)
- A display larger than 9-inches with HD Resolution (1366×768)
- DirectX 12 compatible graphics / WDDM 2.x
- Internet connection
What do we want to see?
- Merge Skype and Teams into MSN Messenger 12
- Live Wallpaper
- Dedicated podcast app
- Dedicated streaming app
- Companion app for Android