Windows 12: Everything We Know So Far

Windows 12 is tipped to be the successor of Windows 11. Here’s everything we’ve found so far about the upcoming Windows, alongside a few features that we’d also like to come with Windows 12.

The point worth mentioning here is that Windows 11 has not even celebrated its one-year anniversary yet. However, going on past releases, we all expect to see Windows 12 in late 2024, just when support for Windows 10 is ending. As far as its price is expected, it is expected to be free just like its predecessors.

Windows 12 supported devices When Microsoft announced the availability of Windows 11, the main requirement was to have a hardware feature called TPM enabled for machines. It is a security feature that can be found on most motherboards. The point worth mentioning here is that the same requirement will most likely be requested by Microsoft again, it may be at a point where almost every PC has TPM enabled anyway. Moreover, it will likely have similar requirements to Windows 11. Let’s have a look at that: 64-bit processor

1Ghz clock speed

4GB of RAM

64GB drive

UEFI, Secure Boot capable

TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module)

A display larger than 9-inches with HD Resolution (1366×768)

DirectX 12 compatible graphics / WDDM 2.x

Internet connection