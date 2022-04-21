X80 Series to be Launched with Vivo V1+ Imaging Chip

The parent company of the OPPO and Vivo smartphone manufacturer i.e. the BBK has start a new trend of developing and owning a own imaging chip solution. The BBK earlier this year introduced the MariSilicon X imaging chip on the Find X5 series. Now the parent company plans an imaging chip for Vivo. Vivo plans to launch their X80 series on the 25th of April. The X80 series will be launched with Vivo V1+ imaging chip inside.

The Vivo V1+ imaging chip in their developing time has closely worked with MediaTek and resulted in 30 new patent applications. The imaging chip has support for both MediaTek Dimensity 9000 as well as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. According to Vivo their imaging chip is the first chip that can work with other companies high-end SoCs.

The Vivo imaging chip is fully adaptable with the Dimensity 9000 platform thanks to the 350 days hard-work of 300 employees from Vivo and MediaTek. The Vivo employees hard-work will pay off as the imaging chip will work with all the devices that will be powered by MediaTek latest top of the line SoC.

The new imaging chip will great night time shots even if the light intensity is less than 1 lux. Furthermore the image result will have 16% more brightness and white balance accuracy by 12%. The Zeiss Natural Color gets an 8.3% improvement in color accuracy as well as fine tone adjustments. With the new imaging chip, the device will be able to run more games at 90fps or 120fps. This is also made possible by the chip’s 32MB SRAM and 8GB/s data throughput speed.

According to Vivo, special algorithms are part of the new chip which will optimize the CPU resource allocation and will reduce the generation of heat and boast the Dimensity 9000 efficiency. The X80 phone with the Dimensity 9000 chipset will have improved animations, improved processing power and power consumption. With such improvements one can expect the performance not to reduce or degrade for at least coming 36 months.

The claims made by the company are great and are raising our expectations too, but they are claims and not yet tested thoroughly. On 25th April after its launch these claims will be put to test.

