Xiaomi 13 Pro Specs, Price & Availability

Xiaomi has recently launched its flagship smartphone worldwide on Sunday. The point notable is that the Chinese electronics giant has made an attempt to take a slice of the high-end market and challenge Apple and Samsung. The highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 Pro is no doubt a good phone with promising features. However, the question that arises here is that if it will be able to give tough competition to its rivals or not. So, let’s dig into the Xiaomi 13 Pro specs and features to get a better idea of the handset.

Here Are The Detailed Xiaomi 13 Pro Specs

Xiaomi has recently launched the Xiaomi 13 Pro, a premium smartphone that comes with impressive features and specifications. Let’s have a look at the breakdown of some of the most notable specs of the Xiaomi 13 Pro:

Display: The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The display of the handset is HDR10+ certified. Moreover, it also supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has a smooth and responsive display that is ideal for gaming, streaming, and browsing.

Processor and Storage: Under the hood, the Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. No doubt, this processor is one of the most powerful mobile processors on the market. The phone boasts up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Camera: The Xiaomi 13 Pro has an amazing camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The phone also sports a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging: The 13 Pro sports a 5000mAh battery with a 67W wired charging speed and 50W wireless charging speed.

Other features: It also has a range of other features that make it stand out from the others. They include a fingerprint scanner built into the display, dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G connectivity, and MIUI 13.

The Xiaomi 13 Price starts at 999 euros ($1,053) while the Xiaomi 13 Pro Price starts at 1,299 euros.

Xiaomi had quite a rough year in 2022 with its smartphone shipments declining 26% year-on-year. Neil Mawston, an analyst at TechInsights stated:

“Xiaomi is facing multiple headwinds inside China from an ever-popular Apple iPhone, a surprisingly strong Honor, and fickle Chinese consumers who often switch between Android hardware brands in a flash,”

It would not be wrong to say that Xiaomi is the latest Chinese smartphone player that is aiming to crack the high-end of the market. Oppo revealed its first foldable phone for the overseas market this month that costs more than $1,000. Xiaomi is also taking aim at Samsung and Apple with the latest $1,000 device. So, let’s see what happens next.

