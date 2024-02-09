The upcoming Xiaomi 14 Ultra has been making waves in the tech world, with leaked specs hinting at a powerhouse device. Known for its top-tier hardware and impressive camera capabilities, Xiaomi’s Ultra series continues to raise the bar, and the 14 Ultra appears to be no exception.

According to recent leaks by renowned tipster Yogesh Brar, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is shaping up to be a premium flagship with cutting-edge features. Let’s delve into the leaked specifications to get a glimpse of what this device has to offer.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specs Leak Confirmed Powerful Camera Setup

At the forefront of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s specs is a stunning 6.73-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display. It is also promising vibrant visuals and immersive viewing experiences. Powering the device is the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, ensuring snappy performance and seamless multitasking. Moreover, users can expect a sizable ~5,300mAh battery with support for lightning-fast 90W wired charging, ensuring minimal downtime.

While wireless charging support wasn’t explicitly mentioned in the leaks, previous Xiaomi Ultra models have offered this feature, making it a likely inclusion in the 14 Ultra as well.

As anticipated, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will deliver an exceptional photography experience, thanks to its impressive camera setup. Leaked information suggests that the device will boast a Leica-branded camera system. It will comprise of a 50MP one-inch main sensor with a variable aperture, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and two 50MP telephoto cameras offering 3.2x and 5x optical zoom capabilities. Additionally, it will have a 32MP front-facing camera for selfie enthusiasts.

Beyond its imaging prowess, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will run on Hyper OS based on Android 14, providing users with a smooth and intuitive software experience. The inclusion of unspecified in-house chips hints at optimized performance and efficiency, further enhancing the device’s overall appeal. Moreover, with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, the 14 Ultra will withstand the rigours of daily use.

As anticipation builds for the official unveiling of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, tech enthusiasts eagerly await to see if it will earn its spot among the best camera phones on the market. With its impressive specifications and focus on delivering a superior user experience, the 14 Ultra will make a significant impact in the smartphone landscape.