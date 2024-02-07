Xiaomi has officially announced that it will unveil the Xiaomi 14 series for the global market on February 25th. Initially introduced in China in October 2023, the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro are expected to make their global debut. However, recent reports suggest that only the standard Xiaomi 14 model will be released globally, with the Pro variant omitted. Instead, it’s speculated that Xiaomi may introduce the Xiaomi 14 Ultra to the global audience on the same date.

The circular camera module design in the teaser image that Xiaomi released yesterday is different from the camera module design of the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro. This deviation strongly suggests the potential introduction of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, known for its circular camera module design, during the global announcement event.

As per the Xiaomi Store, which features the countdown for the Xiaomi 14 series launch, the mention of “N1N3” corresponds to internal model numbers. To clarify, the Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Ultra are internally coded as N1, N2, and N3, respectively.

It seems that only N1 and N3, the global debut on February 25, might feature only the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra, omitting the 14 Pro. The 14 Pro essentially resembles a larger version of the Xiaomi 14, featuring a bigger display and a larger battery, with nearly identical specs otherwise. Therefore, it’s plausible that the company has opted to forego the Pro variant in favor of introducing the 14 Ultra instead.

Indeed, a cutting-edge LYT-900 50-megapixel primary camera will be the focal point of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s impressive quad-camera setup. Additionally, it is set to boast the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. For more detailed information on the rumored specifications of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, readers can explore our previous posts dedicated to this device.