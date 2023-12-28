Xiaomi Introduces Its First Electric Car SUV

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi has ultimately stepped into the world of electric vehicles (EVs). What? Yes, you heard right. Recently, Xiaomi has taken the covers off its first electric car at the inaugural Stride launch event in Beijing. The Chinese tech giant also made it quite clear that it wants to become one of the world’s top five automakers. Reports claim that the Xiaomi E7 SUV will be able to outperform Porsche and Tesla.

Xiaomi’s founder and CEO Lei Jun stated at the event:

“By working hard over the next 15 to 20 years, we will become one of the world’s top 5 automakers, striving to lift China’s overall automobile industry. He further added that the upcoming SU7 is a dream car comparable to Porsche and Tesla”.

Xiaomi E7 SU7: Specs & features

According to Xiaomi, the highly anticipated SU7 is one of the fastest EVs in the global market. It boasts a motor spinning as high as 21,000 rpm. Reports claim that Xiaomi SU7 will be contract-manufactured by Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. Ltd (BAIC) on behalf of Xiaomi in China. It will be a coupe electric sedan that will be sold under the company’s popular smartphone brand Mi. Moreover, it will be available in three variants namely:

Xiaomi SU7

Xiaomi SU7 Pro

Xiaomi SU7 Max

Xiaomi will offer the SU7 in three paint schemes– Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray, and Verdant Green. Xiaomi’s first electric vehicle is equipped with Lidar-based autonomous driving features like self-parking, adaptive cruise control, etc. In addition to that, the electric car runs on the brand’s HyperOS operating system.

If we talk about the dimensions, it is a midsize premium electric sedan with a length, width, and height of 4,997 mm, 1,963 mm, and 1,440/1,455 mm, respectively. However, it boasts a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. The electric SUV weighs between 1,980 and 2,205kg. The Chinese smartphone maker will offer SU7 with two battery pack options:

A 73.6kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery from BYD in entry-level trims

A larger 101kWh CTB (Cell to Body) battery pack from CATL.

The estimated range of Xiaomi’s electric car is rated at up to 800 km on a single charge. It is expected to outperform Porsche and Tesla in technology. Reports claim that there will be a new V8 variant of SU7 with a larger 150kWh battery pack at a later phase. In addition, the electric sedan will be available in two powertrain options:

A single motor

A dual motor

The former will boast a rear-wheel drive motor with a peak output of 220kW (295 hp) with a top speed of 210 kmph. On the contrary, the dual-motor setup is devoted to the top-spec trim. It will get an all-wheel drive system with a combined output of 495kW (664 hp) with a top speed of 265 kmph.