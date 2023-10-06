On Thursday, Hyundai Motor North America, along with its sister brands Kia America and Genesis Motor North America, made an announcement regarding their decision to embrace the North American Charging Standard for electric vehicles. This standard has gained popularity and has been made accessible to the public by Tesla. It has been adopted by other automakers in the industry. According to Hyundai, this action will result in a twofold increase in the magnitude of the DC fast charging infrastructure accessible to its customers, thereby granting them the ability to utilize more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers situated throughout North America.

Following CEO Elon Musk’s 2014 pledge to make Tesla’s patents and technologies open-source in order to hasten and increase the adoption of electric vehicles, the company announced in late 2022 that it would be making its EV charging connection and protocols, renamed the North American Charging Standard, available to any automaker willing to adopt. Following Ford’s declaration that it would be implementing the North American Charging Standard link shortly thereafter, numerous other automakers—among them currently the Hyundai Motor Group—announced their plans to follow suit.

The American operational divisions of Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia have all made separate releases outlining intentions that are nearly identical to one another. In the United States, Hyundai and Genesis will begin installing the North American Charging Standard port as standard equipment on all of their newly manufactured or redesigned electric vehicles beginning in the fourth quarter of the year 2024. Early in the year 2025, electric vehicles will be available in Canada. According to Kia’s plan, the transition to electric vehicles would take place simultaneously in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the fourth quarter of 2024. When configured in this way, the electric vehicles will have native access to Tesla’s Supercharger network in North America, allowing for DC rapid charging anywhere they drive.

However, you shouldn’t rush out and trade in your current Kia EV6, Ioniq 5, or Genesis GV60 just yet. By purchasing a CCS1-to-NACS converter, which will be made available through dealers beginning in 2025, current owners of any of the nine electric vehicles produced by Hyundai Motor Group brands and equipped with the current Combined Charging System standard will be able to charge their vehicles at Tesla Superchargers. This compatibility will allow owners to charge their vehicles more quickly. There is currently no information available regarding the cost of the adaptor.

