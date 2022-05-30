Xiaomi Redmi 11 5G release date reveled with specs

Xiaomi Redmi 11 5G is a low-end smartphone that will release very soon next month with very attractive specifications. The company has now revealed that the product will be launched in June but the exact date is still not clear.

The company has also publicized a few of the product’s features and specifications before its launch. According to the prototypes and images received, Xiaomi Redmi 11 5G seems to have a slim body. The body comes in different shades including silver, golden, and black with a camera panel at the back and also has a front selfie camera. The body seems cool and classy.

It is expected to have a 6.58-inch FHD +LCD panel supporting 90Hz screen.

The camera is expected to be 50MP sensor and will be aided by a 2MP sensor on the back. Let’s see if the camera will be a depth sensor or a macro shooter. The mobile has the front selfie camera of 5MP.

A MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset processor that will run the system together with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage through a micro SD card slot.

The whole hardware will run on a 5000 mAh battery which supports 18W charging.

Xiaomi Redmi 11 5G will cost $180 for the base 4 GB/64 GB version. If all these expected things happen, then there is a possibility that the company will also offer an upgrade over the Redmi 10.

The specifications are really nice and promising. The fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the brand with such advanced features.

