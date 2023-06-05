Xiaomi Redmi 12 Specs, Renders & Retail Box Surfaced Online

Xiaomi’s subsidiary Redmi has been working on new mobile handsets for a long time. Last December, the Chinese smartphone maker unveiled the Helio G85-powered Redmi 12C last, and guess what? The company is tipped to introduce the vanilla variant, Redmi 12 soon. The point worth mentioning here is that the Chinese brand hasn’t revealed the Redmi 12’s launch date yet. However, its Portuguese division mistakenly listed the smartphone on its official website, revealing its key specs, design, and price. Do you wanna know about them? Let’s dig into it.

Xiaomi Redmi 12: Specs, Price & Design

The Portuguese website of Xiaomi Redmi recently listed the upcoming handset. However, it has been taken down now. The good piece of information is that now we know almost everything regarding the highly anticipated vanilla variant.

As per specs, Redmi 12 will come with a 6.79″ FullHD+ 90Hz LCD. It will have a punch hole in the center for the 8MP selfie snapper. At the back, the smartphone will boast a triple camera setup comprising 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro/depth units. Redmi 12 will be powered by a Helio G88 SoC paired with 4GB/8GB RAM. Storage options will be 128GB/256GB, with an alternative to expand it up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood. Moreover, it will be charged through a USB-C port at up to 18W instead of 33W.

Redmi 12 will also include an IP53 rating, NFC, an IR Blaster, and Bluetooth 5.3. The 4G smartphone is tipped to be 8.17mm thick and weighs 198.5g. It will have at least three color options and its price is tipped to be €199. Xiaomi Portugal’s website disclosed it will cost €209.99. However, we think that €199 will be the price of the base model having 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned!

