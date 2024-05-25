Xiaomi Unveils New Solar Panel Accessory On Global Website

In a recent development, Xiaomi Outdoor Camera Solar Panel (BW Series) surfaced on its global website. The accessory design helps your smart security cameras run longer. As the name indicates, the device will be compatible with models including the Xiaomi Outdoor Camera BW300 and the BW500. It is pertinent to mention that the BW Series has yet to officially launch worldwide.

The Outdoor Camera Solar Panel uses monocrystalline silicon with a maximum power output of 5W. It allows you to connect the solar panel to your smart security camera via USB-C and the accompanying 3 m (~9.8 ft) extension cord, with the connection tipped to be waterproof. Additionally, the accessory is IP66-rated dust and water-resistant. It can operate in temperatures ranging from -20 to 55°C (~-4 to 131°F), allowing it to work in many countries with different weather conditions.

The solar panel measures 218 x 178 x 16 mm (~8.6 x 7.0 x 0.6 inches). Moreover, it comes with different accessories like a mounting bracket, positioning sticker, and screws. It is still unknown when the Xiaomi Outdoor Camera Solar Panel (BW Series) will launch. Moreover, we don’t know in which countries and at what price it will hit the markets. There have been no official words regarding the Xiaomi Outdoor Camera BW300 and the BW500 launch date yet. However, an Amazon listing in Germany for the Xiaomi Outdoor Camera BW500 implies that it could go on sale here shortly.

