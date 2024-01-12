Youtube Introduces New Option For turning Video Clips into Shorts

YouTube has launched a new option that will assist users in reformating their long-form content into shorts. It can prove to be a handy option for users who are interested in using the popularity of the short format. According to YouTube Creator Liaison Rene Ritchie, you can access a range of editing tools to reformat your video clips into the Shorts format via YouTube’s new Shorts editing UI, which is accessible through the “Remix” option on your video clips.

Moreover, some smart innovations in the new option can assist you in creating exceptional short clips without having to re-shoot or undergo substantial editing. It can help creators make the most of the Shorts format.

Shorts drives more than 50 billion daily, which has made it the fastest-growing content format on YouTube. Given its popularity, YouTube has been creating new ways to better highlight Shorts and keep more people in the app for longer periods of time. It could present even additional opportunities to increase brand awareness and engagement with Shorts.

With simple editing tools like this one, creating engaging Shorts could become easier than you think, particularly if you already have video clips to play with.

Also read:

Check Out List Of Most-Viewed YouTube Videos Watched By Pakistanis