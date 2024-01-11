Check Out List Of Most-Viewed YouTube Videos Watched By Pakistanis

The streaming giant, YouTube has recently unveiled its list of most-viewed videos watched by Pakistani viewers. It is pertinent to mention here that the list is dominated by local dramas, songs, and daily bloggers. According to the streaming giant, the arrival of YouTube Shorts has brought a breath of fresh air on the platform both for creators and users. The format of short YouTube videos is claimed to be best for audiences such as millennials and Generation Z.

Here Is The List Of Top Trending YouTube Videos

According to YouTube, YouTube Shorts is now averaging over 70 billion daily views. Even though, the number of channels uploaded to YouTube Shorts daily grew by over 80% last year. It is being watched by over 2 billion users every month. In addition to that, the Long-form content also reverberated with Pakistani audiences. It indicates that despite the irregular patterns of users’ consumption behavior, both formats continue to enjoy the vehemence of video-based content in Pakistan. Farhan Qureshi, Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka stated in the press release:

“The top trending lists of this year reflect the cultural evolution in Pakistan, notably marked by a substantial rise in Shorts viewership and distinct fan bases forming around specific content categories such as music, dramas, and vlogs Moreover, creators are embracing multiformat approaches to explore new genres and audiences. Moving forward, we anticipate the ongoing expansion of multiformat content, resulting in a more varied and interesting range of content.”

If we talk about music, it was famous on YouTube in 2023. YouTube Music and YouTube Premium both enhanced the viewing experience with ad-free content.

Top Trending Videos Top Music Videos Top Creators Breakout Creators ‘Tere Bin’ 2nd Last Ep 57: Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali

‘Tu Subha Di Paak Hawa Warga’: Nimra Mehra – DaisBook

‘Mayi Ri’ | Episode 1 | 2nd August 2023 (English Subtitles) ARY Digital Drama

‘Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri’ – Episode 01- Khushhal Khan & Dananeer – 28th April 2023 – HUM TV

Dog rescue and build Loving Dog House – Build House for Puppies

‘Macharla Chunaav Kshetra’ (M.C.K) New Released Full Hindi Dubbed Movie | Nithiin, Krithi Shetty

‘College Gate’ | Episode 01 | Green TV Entertainment

‘AND WE CREATED YOU IN PAIRS’ | IQRA & AREEB NIKKAH ♥️ | MA SHA ALLAH

‘Ji Wife Ji’ (Full 4K Movie) Roshan Prince, Karamjit Anmol, Harby Sangha, Anita Devgan | New Movie 2023

‘Baraat Entry In Style’ | Ducky Bhai Aur Aroob Ki Shadi (Baraat) | Part 1 ‘Hum Sindh Main Rehne Wale Sindhi’ | Mumtaz Molai | Urdu Song| Ghazal Enterprises

‘Tere Vaaste’ | Zara Hatke Zara Bachke | Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Varun J, Sachin-Jigar,Amitabh B

‘Kya Loge Tum’ | Akshay Kumar | Amyra Dastur | BPraak | Jaani | Arvindr Khaira | Zohrajabeen

‘Zihaal e Miskin’ (Video) Javed-Mohsin | Vishal Mishra, Shreya Ghoshal | Rohit Z, Nimrit A | Kunaal V

‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’| Zara Hatke Zara Bachke| Vicky K, Sara Ali K, Arijit Singh, Sachin-Jigar, Amitabh

‘Guli Mata’ – Saad Lamjarred | Shreya Ghoshal | Jennifer Winget | Anshul Garg

‘MERI CUTE JANA’ | NEW SONG | ASGHAR KHOSO | ft ABID BROHI

‘Udh Di Phiran’ (Official Video) Sunanda Sharma | Bilal Saeed | New Punjabi Song 2023

‘O Bedardeya’ (Full Video): Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar | Ranbir, Shraddha | Pritam,Arijit Singh, Amitabh B

'What Jhumka?' | 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' | Ranveer | Alia | Pritam | Amitabh | Arijit | Jonita

Ducky Bhai

Shehr Main Dihat

Salman Noman

Sistrology

Ijaz Ansari Food Secrets

Maaz Safder World

malik Abubakar

Sadiq Ahmed Vines

Rabia Faisal

Pak Town Vlogs

Areeb Pervaiz

Ali Baloch

Mishkat Khan

Lucky Sayed

Chatpaty Pakwan

Hassan Hameed

Abdullah Tariq Khan

Tayyab Wahand