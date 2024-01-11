Check Out List Of Most-Viewed YouTube Videos Watched By Pakistanis
The streaming giant, YouTube has recently unveiled its list of most-viewed videos watched by Pakistani viewers. It is pertinent to mention here that the list is dominated by local dramas, songs, and daily bloggers. According to the streaming giant, the arrival of YouTube Shorts has brought a breath of fresh air on the platform both for creators and users. The format of short YouTube videos is claimed to be best for audiences such as millennials and Generation Z.
Here Is The List Of Top Trending YouTube Videos
According to YouTube, YouTube Shorts is now averaging over 70 billion daily views. Even though, the number of channels uploaded to YouTube Shorts daily grew by over 80% last year. It is being watched by over 2 billion users every month. In addition to that, the Long-form content also reverberated with Pakistani audiences. It indicates that despite the irregular patterns of users’ consumption behavior, both formats continue to enjoy the vehemence of video-based content in Pakistan. Farhan Qureshi, Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka stated in the press release:
“The top trending lists of this year reflect the cultural evolution in Pakistan, notably marked by a substantial rise in Shorts viewership and distinct fan bases forming around specific content categories such as music, dramas, and vlogs Moreover, creators are embracing multiformat approaches to explore new genres and audiences. Moving forward, we anticipate the ongoing expansion of multiformat content, resulting in a more varied and interesting range of content.”
If we talk about music, it was famous on YouTube in 2023. YouTube Music and YouTube Premium both enhanced the viewing experience with ad-free content.
|Top Trending Videos
|Top Music Videos
|Top Creators
|Breakout Creators
