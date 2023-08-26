YouTube Music Is Rolling Out Live Lyrics Feature To Android/iOS Users

YouTube Music has been working quite hard to improve the listening experience for its users. According to the latest news, the music streaming app is rolling out live lyrics to all its Android/iOS users. Let me tell you that it will be quite similar to the live lyrics feature already available on Spotify. This YouTube Music feature was first spotted in April and now it is rolling out widely to more users. However, it is pertinent to mention here that the live lyrics will not be available for all songs yet.

YouTube Music Rolls Out A Feature Similar To The One On Spotify

Now let’s dig into how the live lyrics feature works. The song line that will be playing is tipped to be highlighted in white, while the rest of the lyrics will be visible in faint gray. All Android/iOS users can play any song with lyrics attached to them to access the live lyrics on YouTube Music App. All you need to do is head to the Lyrics tab in the Now Playing screen. The reports claim that this live lyrics feature is rolling out to YouTube Music version 6.15 on Android and version 6.16 on the iOS app. If you are not able to access the live lyrics, then try to force shut down the app by swiping it away from the Recents screen.

As mentioned above, the live lyrics feature is not active for all songs yet. Therefore, users might have to wait for a long to access live lyrics for their favorite songs, if it is not available on their apps yet. The feature was spotted in April for the first time this year. After that, an earlier report claimed that the live lyrics dramatically increase the text size and spacing, as compared to the present static lyrics available on YouTube Music.

