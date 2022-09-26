YouTube Music Rolls Out updated Material You buttons for Android Users

YouTube Music is one of the most versatile apps and keeps bringing new things to its platform, making it more attractive and reliable. Some time back, YouTube Music playlist and album redesign were rolled out. Initially, it made it to the tablets and then started reaching some phones. Along with this, some of the changes were also made with Material You in mind. Due to this, users were able to enjoy a more consistent UI experience. Now YouTube Music is getting another update that makes Material You more visually appealing. With the new update, YouTube Music has brought updated Material You buttons for users.

Google has remained lazy in the past when it comes to launching YouTube Music UI for Android phones. However, since this feature is finally going to reach us, it seems the company has made some changes to the shapes and overall makeover of buttons in the android app.

The very first change is the introduction of a pill-shaped button on the playlist and album views which was previously a rectangular shuffle button. Moreover, the top of the home feed which included mood filters such as Workout, Energize, and Relax is now encapsulated in rectangular-shaped boxes and rounded corners instead of the usual pill format.

The More button next to playlists like Listen again, Mixed for you, and so on, is now situated inside the pill-shaped button. Currently, this feature is not available to many users but some users can enjoy it. Furthermore, the company plans a global rollout for these features too in months to come. No doubt these are just minor changes, but YouTube Music Material you buttons fans will find the app more attractive and user-friendly.

